Woman shot while trying to stop man from harming himself

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman and a man were both shot and wounded Saturday as she tried to stop him from using a gun to harm himself as they argued.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the woman remained at the residence and was there when police arrived but that the man drove himself to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Fortune says both are expected to survive their injuries and that the investigation is ongoing.

Details on their injuries and their relationship weren't released.