Woman who faked pregnancy pleads guilty in adoption case

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A Virginia woman who faked being pregnant to dupe a California couple who hoped to adopt the baby has pleaded guilty and will serve two years in prison.

The Orange County Register reports Elizabeth Jones' trial ended abruptly during jury selection Wednesday when she decided to change her plea.

Prosecutor Chuck Slemp made the announcement on the steps of the courthouse in Scott County, Virginia, flanked by Laura and Matt Trayte of Lake Forest, California. The Traytes had been expecting to testify in the case against Jones.

Last year the Traytes flew to Virginia to adopt the baby that Jones told them she would be delivering. She admitted later that she had never been pregnant.

Jones pleaded guilty to eight felonies including obtaining money by false pretense.

