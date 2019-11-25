Woman who shot mom found not guilty by reason of insanity

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of using a BB gun in trying to kill her mother at a western Nebraska motel has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Kimball County District Court records say the judge rendered the verdict earlier this month on 38-year-old Shirrin Sharifpour, who had offered an insanity defense. Police say Sharifpour's mother told officers that she and her daughter were at the Kimball motel Oct. 3 last year and were talking when her daughter went outside. Margaret Sharifpour reported that her daughter then came back inside the room, stood between the two beds, said something and then shot her twice in the back of her head and once in her right eye.

The judge also ordered Sharifpour committed for evaluation to the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln because she posed a danger to herself or others.