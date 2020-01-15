Women injured in crash involving state trooper settle suit

The Route 188 intersection, looking west on Airport Road in Southbury. On Sept. 25, 2019, Sgt. John McDonald of the Connecticut State Police ran the stop sign, crashing into a sedan carrying a Middlebury woman and her teenage daughter in a department unmarked Chevy Impala. Police are investigating whether McDonald, who was leaving a retirement party at the Black Hog Brewery nearby, had been drinking that night. less The Route 188 intersection, looking west on Airport Road in Southbury. On Sept. 25, 2019, Sgt. John McDonald of the Connecticut State Police ran the stop sign, crashing into a sedan carrying a Middlebury woman ... more Photo: Peter Yankowski / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Yankowski / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Women injured in crash involving state trooper settle suit 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A Connecticut mother and daughter severely injured when their car was struck by an unmarked state police vehicle driven by a trooper investigators allege was drunk have agreed to a $225,000 settlement of their lawsuit against the bar that served him.

Lisa and Madison Conroy sued Black Hog Brewing Co. of Oxford after the crash in Southbury in September.

Garrett Moore, who represents the Conroys, told the Hartford Courant on Tuesday they agreed to the settlement with the bar’s insurance company. The Conroys' suit against the state and state police Sgt. John McDonald is pending

“It’s good for the clients and it’s good for them to put part of it behind them, but they’re looking forward to finding out what really happened at the state level,” Moore said.

A lawyer for the bar did not respond to a request for comment.

McDonald, 37, consumed at least eight alcoholic drinks during a retirement party for a colleague before the crash, prosecutors said.

He was driving more than 70 mph and ran a stop sign before the crash, injuring Lisa Conroy, 52, and Madison Conroy, 19, authorities said.

McDonald, charged with drunken driving and assault with a motor vehicle, is on paid leave. His attorney has not commented.