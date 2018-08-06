Woodburn steps down from leadership role, but not seat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Democratic state senator charged with domestic violence and other crimes is stepping down from his leadership role as minority leader, but isn't resigning his seat.

Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, faces nine charges including simple assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and trespassing. He is accused of striking and biting a woman, and kicking in the door of her home.

In a statement Monday, Woodburn said he is stepping aside as minority leader to devote his attention to clearing his name and representing his constituents. He says supporting his children also will be his priority.

Woodburn is running unopposed in the Sept. 11 primary. David Starr of Franconia is the only Republican candidate.