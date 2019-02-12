Worawi not looking at soccer return after ban revoked by CAS

BANGKOK (AP) — Former FIFA executive Worawi Makudi is focusing on Thailand's general election next month rather than a return to football after he overturned a ban from football for unproven forgery.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday revoked a 3 1/2-year ban imposed by FIFA for alleged wrongdoing during a Football Association of Thailand election.

Worawi, the Thailand football president from 2007-15, has entered politics and is No. 3 on the party list of Prachachart Party in the March 24 election.

"I feel delighted and thankful for the justice the Court of Arbitration for Sport has given me," the 67-year-old Worawi said on Tuesday.

He added any involvement in sport, for now, would be dictated by the policies of his party. He was in no hurry to return to Thai football.

"Actually, I'm always ready and willing to work in the area of sports for the community at large. But I haven't thought about running for the presidency of the Football Association of Thailand yet."

Worawi was accused of altering Thai soccer statutes before his 2013 presidential re-election campaign. He was a FIFA executive committee member for 18 years until being voted out by Asian member federations in 2015.

CAS reduced Worawi's punishment to a reprimand and a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,000) for failing to cooperate with FIFA investigators.

Asked if CAS' decision will benefit him in the general election, Worawi said: "I believe people will understand things that have happened to me. But the most important thing is I have proved my innocence from the decision of the CAS and Thai Appeal Court."

