COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and that family and friends are by his side in a Colorado Springs hospital.

He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.

Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The Gazette reports Al Khammasi spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer yet.