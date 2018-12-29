Wrongfully convicted man freed after 22 years in prison sues

NEW YORK (AP) — A wrongfully convicted New Yorker who was freed after spending 22 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit has sued the city of New York and various law enforcement authorities.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on Calvin Buari's behalf in Manhattan federal court. It seeks unspecified damages.

A law department spokesman said the city will review the lawsuit.

Prosecutors dropped charges in March after new witnesses came forward, leading to the overturning of Buari's conviction.

Buari was freed in May 2017 after the witnesses said he was not the man who shot two men in a parked car on a Bronx corner in 1992.

Buari was serving a sentence of 50 years to life.

The lawsuit said police targeted Buari without probable cause or reasonable suspicion.