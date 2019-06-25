Wyoming inmate caught about an hour after reported missing

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in northeast Wyoming had only a brief taste of freedom before he was recaptured.

State corrections officials say 42-year-old James Kennah was reported missing from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle just before 3 p.m. Monday. The Wyoming Highway Patrol caught him a little more than an hour later in Wright about 75 miles (121 kilometers) away.

Corrections spokesman Mark Horan tells The Casper Star-Tribune that Kennah traveled to Wright in a car, but he didn't know how he got access to the vehicle. Investigators have not released any details about how Kennah escaped.

Kennah was sentenced this year to three to six years out of Campbell County for buying and receiving stolen property.