Wyoming jail inmate agrees to plea deal for January escape

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming inmate who escaped custody has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Wednesday that Randall Carr pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony charge of escape relating to a misdemeanor conviction.

Authorities say Carr briefly escaped Jan. 9 from Laramie County Detention Center custody while working as a laborer at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

The Laramie County District Attorney's Office dropped a felony charge of conspiracy to escape a misdemeanor conviction as part of the deal.

Prosecutors will seek a sentence between 18 and 36 months concurrent with Carr's previous sentence.

Carr was scheduled to be released in January 2020 following a conviction for misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless endangerment.

Jasmine Lieurance pleaded not guilty in February to charges she helped Carr escape.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com