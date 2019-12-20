Wyoming man gets 48 years for raping 2 adults, 1 minor

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Wyoming man to at least 48 years in prison after he sexually abused two adults and a 15-year-old girl.

KTWO-AM reported Thursday that 27-year-old Trae Derik Smith was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to abuse by sexual touching of a brain-injured vulnerable adult and sexual assault of a developmentally-disabled adult.

Smith also entered an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor, officials said. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting a criminal act.

The Casper Police Department began investigating the case in January after the girl told her mother Smith had raped her, authorities said.

Police found video of a person assaulting disabled women on his phone after obtaining a search warrant, authorities said.

Smith told the judge in court that he was sorry for what happened and asked for a second chance, but Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking said Smith did not recognize the impact of his actions.