Wyoming man pleads guilty to unemployment insurance fraud

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been convicted for underreporting his income to the state so he could continue receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

The Gillette News Record reported Thursday that Gerald Roderick-Jackson pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining benefits by fraud.

The Natrona County District Court ordered the Gillette man to pay $982 in restitution and $735 in fines and fees.

State Department of Workforce Services Director Robin Cooley says the agency takes fraud cases seriously and works to maintain the integrity of the unemployment insurance program.

The agency has recorded 25 fraud convictions since 2016, resulting in more than $247,000 ordered in restitution.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com