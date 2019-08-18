Wyoming woman gets prison for fatal stabbing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman has been sentenced to five to eight years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend's wife.

Tanya Pearson of Cheyenne was sentenced Friday for the April 2018 death of Jennifer Pratt, who was stabbed in the armpit during a fight at a Cheyenne park.

Pearson, who is 47, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in April.

Prosecutors say Pearson had been having a long-term affair with Pratt's husband and all three were living in the same house.

Court records say Pratt called her husband as she lay bleeding and left a message asking for him to call an ambulance, but he did not get her call because he was on the phone with Pearson.

Prosecutors sought 10 to 12 years in prison for Pearson.