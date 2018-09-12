YWCA: Officers used excessive force in arrest of NY woman

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials with a YWCA in upstate New York say police officers used "inexplainable and outrageous" excessive force during an arrest.

Binghamton police are reviewing the Saturday arrest of a 36-year-old Endicott woman on criminal trespass and other charges. The Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin reports the charges were based on a complaint made by the Binghamton YWCA.

YWCA officials say two women got into a dispute which a staff member was unable to de-escalate. The staffer then called for police assistance.

When police arrived, the YWCA says the dispute ended and the women were separated.

The YWCA alleges police officers then confronted one of the women and "wrestled her to the ground" in front of her young son.

YWCA officials say they submitted a formal complaint about the officers' behavior to the police department.