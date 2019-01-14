Yankton man sent to prison for 15 years for shootout

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A Yankton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shootout following a law enforcement pursuit.

South Dakota's attorney general said Monday Curt Wayne Adams earlier entered a no contest plea to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from an attempted traffic stop in December 2016.

Adams led a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper on a 20-minute chase. Prosecutors say Adams displayed a weapon during the chase and after his vehicle was stopped exchanged gunfire with the trooper. Adams was struck and wounded by gunfire.

Adams remains jailed in Yankton County until he's transferred to the South Dakota State Penitentiary. He was given an 18-year sentence with three of those years suspended.