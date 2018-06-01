Yavapai County to take on fatal Uber crash investigation

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has passed the investigation on a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office citing a "potential conflict of interest."

According to two letters sent by the Maricopa office last week, the potential conflict stems from a public-safety campaign that the Maricopa office did in conjunction with Uber.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that the decision comes after Tempe police completed their investigation into the fatal crash last week.

Three months ago, 42-year-old Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed by an Uber car that was on autonomous mode while a driver was behind the wheel.

Tempe police passed their investigation on to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, saying the office would decide if charges will be filed against the company or the driver.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com