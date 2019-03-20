Youth baseball coach pleads guilty to charge involving minor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island prosecutors say a youth baseball coach from Connecticut accused of soliciting a minor has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the case.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman says 33-year-old Christopher Merchant, of Canterbury, Connecticut pleaded guilty Wednesday to interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and transporting child pornography.

Merchant's attorney declined to comment.

Weisman says Merchant acknowledged sending sexually-graphic messages and photographs to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. He says Merchant also acknowledged arranging a meeting at a Warwick hotel, where he was arrested Jan. 25.

Merchant was communicating with an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.

Weisman says Merchant, a Connecticut little league vice president and coach, had child pornography on his phone.