Know the numbers.

According to KidSmartz, most often, children are hurt by someone they know and trust. Statistics from a study by Hunter, Figueredo, Malamuth and Becker show that more than one-third of sexual offenses against children are committed by other minors.

According a report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 94 percent of children were abducted by family, friends or other known acquaintances between 2012 and 2016.

KidsSmartz notes that an integral way to keep kids safe is to teach them the basic rules of safety. Tell them to check first before going anywhere.

Another tip to tell kids? Take a friend when going somewhere.

Tell your kids to tell people "NO!" if they try to touch or hurt you.

Another helpful tip is for them to know they can tell a trusted adult if anyone — no matter who — makes them feel sad, scared or confused.

It's also important for parents to help their children set physical boundaries. For example, remind your children that their bodies are their own. If your child doesn't want to give people hugs, or sit on laps, or engage in another kind of touch, it's important for them to know they can speak up and simply say, "No."

A crucial part of establishing boundaries for children is being a good role model. KidSmartz recommends you demonstrate what consent and boundaries look and sound like. For example, for younger kids, they recommend asking them whether or not they'd like help getting dressed, or if they'd like to do that on their own. Another tip for practicing consent is having them see you ask another adult for consent for something like giving a hug.

You can also be kind to your kids' preferences by suggesting that other adults in your kids' lives show affection in ways other than hugs and kisses. High-fives are a good option.