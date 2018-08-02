Photo: Philadelphia Police Department
Federal authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs of themselves.
Teach your kids about street smarts early — and know the statistics — with these lessons from KidSmartz, an education platform created by the child safety experts at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. less
Know the numbers.
According to KidSmartz, most often, children are hurt by someone they know and trust. Statistics from a study by Hunter, Figueredo, Malamuth and Becker show that more than one-third of sexual offenses against children are committed by other minors.
According a report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 94 percent of children were abducted by family, friends or other known acquaintances between 2012 and 2016.
KidsSmartz notes that an integral way to keep kids safe is to teach them the basic rules of safety. Tell them to check first before going anywhere.
Another tip to tell kids? Take a friend when going somewhere.
Tell your kids to tell people "NO!" if they try to touch or hurt you.
Another helpful tip is for them to know they can tell a trusted adult if anyone — no matter who — makes them feel sad, scared or confused.
It's also important for parents to help their children set physical boundaries. For example, remind your children that their bodies are their own. If your child doesn't want to give people hugs, or sit on laps, or engage in another kind of touch, it's important for them to know they can speak up and simply say, "No." less
A crucial part of establishing boundaries for children is being a good role model. KidSmartz recommends you demonstrate what consent and boundaries look and sound like. For example, for younger kids, they recommend asking them whether or not they'd like help getting dressed, or if they'd like to do that on their own. Another tip for practicing consent is having them see you ask another adult for consent for something like giving a hug. less
You can also be kind to your kids' preferences by suggesting that other adults in your kids' lives show affection in ways other than hugs and kisses. High-fives are a good option.
If children have practice early on verbalizing their boundaries, it may make it easier for them to spot adults — or minors — in their life who are threatening or dangerous, before it's too late to intervene. According to a 2017 study from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that analyzed cases reported to the agency in 2016, more than half of those who exploit children were known to the children: family members, friends, babysitters or coaches. less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs of themselves, according to federal authorities.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported 49-year-old David Milliner pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges during a court hearing Thursday.
Prosecutors said Milliner claimed he was a man named Prince Daniel David DeRothschild and used photos of Michael Jackson's nephew, T.J. Jackson, to fool his victims.
He claimed that he was a "trillionaire," lived in a mansion and was close friends with Prince, George Clooney and Nicki Minaj, according to prosecutors.
"He convinced (his victims) that he was rich and famous," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Rotella. "And he would never send them photos of his face."
Authorities said Milliner used several social media accounts in which he pretended to be members of DeRothschild's entourage to support his claims. He even fabricated a publication, Rich and Royal Magazine, to promote the prince's existence.
Milliner convinced at least five boys he met online to send photos of themselves, prosecutors said.
Police arrested him in February in the Philadelphia apartment where he lived alone.
Milliner faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. He is in federal custody pending an Oct. 2 trial.
His attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com