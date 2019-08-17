1,040 Kansans ignore school bus stop signs in 1 day

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas education officials are expressing concern after a recent survey found more than 1,000 motorists illegally passed stopped school buses in one day.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a task force is expected to make recommendations during the next legislative session on how to reduce the number of violations.

In the April survey, 220 districts in Kansas that use 3,300 school buses reported 1,040 violations by motorists. That compares with April of 2018, when 214 districts operating 3,347 buses documented 1,030 infractions.

Jim Porter, the southeast Kansas representative on the Kansas Board of Education, noted the sample included only three-fourths of the state's districts.

Kansas law requires all vehicles to stop when approaching a stopped school bus displaying flashing lights and a stop arm.

