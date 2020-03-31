1 in custody after reported shots near Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A person was arrested Tuesday after a report of shots being fired outside the University Hospital Emergency Department.

The University of Wisconsin tweeted a report of shots fired around 11 a.m. and said people should take shelter and avoid the area. The university soon tweeted that the incident was “secure,” and that there was no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available. A university spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.