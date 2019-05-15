10-year-old Alabama boy arrested for gun at school

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 10-year-old Alabama boy is in custody after police say he brought a gun to school.

News outlets report Mobile Police were called to Morningside Elementary School last Thursday morning after a report of a student with a gun. Authorities say the child was transported to Strickland Youth Center.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police have not said whether the weapon was loaded or provided a reason why the child brought the gun to school.

The student's name has not been released because he is a juvenile.