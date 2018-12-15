12 sets of twins have Crump Elementary seeing double

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Same last names. Same shoes. Sometimes the same faces.

Eventually the dualities began to add up at Peter Crump Elementary School. A few weeks in to the school year, principal Randy Shaw heard the comment for the first time.

"Somebody said, 'We sure do have a lot of twins.' Then somebody said it again, so we just counted them up, and here we are," Shaw said.

All told, 12 sets of twins walk the halls at Crump this year, a "highly unusual" number that spurred the Crump PTA to do something special for them.

On the night of Dec. 6, eight of the 12 pairs were able to ride the city's historic Rosa Parks bus and to see the Harlem Globetrotters play at Garrett Coliseum, a night of celebration organized by Crump PTA President Thelonious Burden.

"It brings a great deal of joy to my heart. It's so important to see a child smile, because there's a great deal of sadness in the world," said Burden, often called Coach B. "When you can see a child smile at an event and enjoy themselves and not be under stress or pressure, that makes a lot of difference in the child's life."

The event was funded in large part by Rep. Thad McClammy, D-Montgomery, who also helped secure the replica of the Cleveland Avenue bus to ferry the kids to the arena. Due to recovery from heart issues, Montgomery's first black female legislator, Rep. Tashina Morris, attended in his stead.

"I was amazed," McClammy said in a phone interview. "We're happy that the PTA is doing something special for this group of kids. I don't have any stats as to how many sets of twins are at each of the schools but it appears to be an unusual number. Particularly at an elementary school. It's unusual, and I think it'll be a day they'll always remember."

It was certainly a special night for Mahlori and Meghon Bradshaw. Two near-identical 8-year-olds, the duo said the only drawbacks to being twins are the times they're not allowed to dress the same. That Thursday night, they sat back in mint green shirts and hot pink Pumas, enjoying both the game and their wardrobe solidarity.

Amari and Amaya Brooks were born on Valentine's Day. The fourth-graders attended private school last year and were the only twins at the school, their father Andre Brooks said.

"So I was very surprised they had that many sets of twins here. It's kind of unheard of," Brooks said. "And this is a great experience for the kids. They love it. They're having a good time, and it's just unbelievable what Peter Crump has done for these kids today."

"I want to say thank you to the people who did this," Amaya followed. "I was shocked to find out where we were going and it was very nice of them."

The Guinness world record for number of pairs of twins attending one school is 44 sets at New Trier High School in Illinois last year. In 2008, a Sand Mountain, Alabama, school taught eight pairs, according to an Associated Press report.

Montgomery itself is no stranger to same-day sibling births as it's the first city where all-male quintuplets were born.

Most of Crump's twins are fraternal, but even if they had been identical, teachers may not have noticed the anomaly immediately since Crump has a policy against putting siblings in the same classes.

But once discovered, the rarity of having a dozen pairs of doppelgangers prompted Burden to find a way to celebrate them.

"To be on the Rosa Parks bus being taken to a basketball game to see the geniuses of the court, the Harlem Globetrotters, is something they'll remember for the rest of their life," Burden said.

