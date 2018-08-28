2 Vermont cities mull non-citizen voting in local elections

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont cities are considering whether to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections to have a say in school budgets, and on who represents them in the Legislature and City Council.

The Winooski City Council has approved allowing voters to decide in November whether the city should make a charter change to allow non-residents to vote. And a citizen petition is making the rounds in Montpelier to make a similar change.

Winooski City Council member Eric Covey says the city has residents who are paying taxes, may own homes, and send their kids to the city's schools, but don't have a say in how their municipal tax dollars are spent.

Several Maryland communities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections and San Francisco does for school board elections.