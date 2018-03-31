2 charged in deliveryman slaying face charges in other cases

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two suspects charged in the shooting death of a pizza deliveryman ambushed on an eastern Pennsylvania college campus last year are facing new charges in other cases.

Twenty-one-year-old Salvador Roberts and a 17-year-old youth were charged earlier in the Dec. 11 murder of 58-year-old Domino's Pizza driver Richard LaBar in an unoccupied building on the East Stroudsburg University campus.

The Pocono Record reports that both are also now charged in an armed robbery near Koehler Fieldhouse on the campus and in a Nov. 19 burglary of a dormitory room. Roberts' attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.

Police allege that they and 30-year-old Carolina Carmona, Roberts' sister, requested a pizza delivery at the campus building and ambushed LaBar, who was shot in a struggle for a shotgun.

