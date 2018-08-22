2 charged in graduation night shooting outside Kansas church

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas City, Missouri, men are charged in a shooting that erupted after a high school graduation at a Kansas City suburban church.

The shooting on May 17 wounded two people, including a student who had just left his graduation ceremony at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. The two victims were treated and released at local hospitals.

The shooting occurred as hundreds of people were leaving the church after a graduation ceremony for Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Leawood police say 21-year-old Damon Gwinn was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery. Twenty-year-old Rasheed Henderson was charged with fleeing and eluding police.

Gwinn's bond is set at $250,000 and Henderson's is set at $100,000.