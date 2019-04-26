2 more arrested in gun incidents involving Las Vegas schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School police say two more people have been arrested in Las Vegas school gun incidents, including a 16-year-old high school student on campus and an adult at his home after he allegedly displayed a gun at an elementary school.

Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Friday the teen arrested Thursday at Del Sol High had been sought by Las Vegas police on a warrant in a separate case. He surrendered a loaded 9mm handgun when officers apprehended him at school.

Hours later, Zink says Donald Poland was arrested at home after he was accused of taking a handgun to Culley Elementary School to confront a man who argued with Poland's wife.

The incidents came during a week in which three other students were arrested in gun and threat incidents involving Las Vegas schools.