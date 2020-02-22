20 high schools compete in south Georgia fishing tournament

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia high school students are competing for the statewide title of "angler of the year" in a big fishing tournament this weekend.

The top 20 ranked teams in the state will face off Sunday at Tired Creek Lake in Grady County. The tournament is being hosted by Georgia BASS Nation High School fishing.

It's the first tournament to be held at Tired Creek Lake, which covers more than 960 acres (3.9 square kilometers) in south Georgia. The manmade lake officially opened in 2018 after more than five decades of planning and construction.

Steven Childs of the Grady County Lake Authority told WALB-TV that the weekend fishing tournament should give a boost to the local economy.