4 Belgrade students face felony charges for school threat

BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) — Four Belgrade School District students face felony intimidation charges after a video posted on social media showed one student pointing a gun at the camera as the names of students scrolled by on the screen.

The schools in the town just northwest of Bozeman were put on shelter-in-place Tuesday afternoon while the boy and three girls were taken into custody. Belgrade police say a man also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Police Chief E. J. Clark says the video was made off campus and no guns were found at the school. He didn't release any further information about the suspects because the case is still being investigated.

Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders says the middle school graduation was rescheduled from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.