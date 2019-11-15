4 juveniles charged after planning to bring knives to school

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Four Connecticut high school students are facing breach of peace charges after allegedly planning to bring knives to school.

Police say the male students from Fitch High School in Groton planned to bring the knives to school on Friday. Authorities received complaints from students and parents around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and immediately investigated.

The students allegedly threatened violence against one another on social media, though the threats were not directed against the school or the general student population.

One allegedly posted a photo of a knife and said he would use it if attacked by the others.

All were given juvenile court referrals and released.

An added level of security was assigned to the school Friday and additional patrols are planned for next week.