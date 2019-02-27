5 UNC frat members charged with tampering with smoke alarms

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say coverings have been found on smoke alarms at a fraternity house and that five University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill fraternity members have been charged.

News outlets report the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Feb. 14.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found an active carbon monoxide leak in the building. The town said in a statement that firefighters found coverings over the smoke detectors in the bedrooms during a search.

The five Pi Lambda Phi fraternity members are 18-year-old Muhmad Alzpair, 19-year-old Richard Anthony Elsea, 22-year-old Ryan Todd Williams and 20-year-olds Michael Tariq Jabar and Jacob Craft. They're charged with tampering with a fire alarm. It's unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.