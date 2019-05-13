Last of wounded in Colorado school shooting out of hospital

A light snow covers bouquets of flowers placed on the sign for STEM School Highlands Ranch following Tuesday's shooting, in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Thursday, May 9, 2019.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — The last student still hospitalized after being wounded in last week's school shooting in a Denver suburb near Columbine was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Littleton Adventist Hospital said in a statement that the patient brought there after the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch was allowed to go home on Sunday. Seven others were also wounded.

Killed in the shooting was 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo. Witnesses say he was shot while tackling one of the two shooters.

Two teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Formal charges are expected to be filed when they appear in court Wednesday.