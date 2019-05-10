$9M grant will target mental health in Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky school districts are sharing a $9 million federal grant aimed at increasing awareness of mental health issues.

The grant will provide resources for public school districts in Bullitt, Henderson and Warren County for the implementation of mental health policies and processes. Kentucky is one of only four states receiving the award.

The grant was announced by the Kentucky Department of Education in partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The partnership will work to enhance school mental health supports, provide youth mental health first aid training and improve social emotional skills for students. The project will serve more than 37,000 students annually for five years.

The grant money comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Center for Mental Health Services.