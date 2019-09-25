APNewsBreak: Accreditor asks for info after Falwell reports

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. The accrediting body that oversees Liberty University says it has asked the college for more information about recent media reports that have questioned Falwell's leadership style and personal business interests. Falwell, the head of the nation's most high-profile evangelical college, previously told The Associated Press the stories are the result of an “attempted coup” orchestrated against him by several disgruntled former board members and employees who are leaking information to the press. less FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. The accrediting body that oversees Liberty ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close APNewsBreak: Accreditor asks for info after Falwell reports 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The accrediting body that oversees Liberty University says it has asked the college for more information about recent news reports that have questioned President Jerry Falwell Jr.'s leadership style and personal business interests.

Janea Johnson is a spokeswoman for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the commission sent Liberty a letter asking it to respond to recent "vast" reports.

Johnson declined to provide details about the letter, which Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb says the university hasn't received. Johnson says the college is accredited and has no sanctions against it.

Liberty is the nation's highest-profile evangelical college. Falwell has previously told AP that the news reports stem from an "attempted coup" orchestrated by disgruntled former board members and employees.