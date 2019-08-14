Abbeville County names new schools superintedent

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county has named its next superintendent of schools.

The Index-Journal reports school trustees for Abbeville County voted 6-3 Monday to name Julie Fowler to lead the school district.

Fowler had been running the district's day-to-day business since Superintendent Betty Jo Hall died last week in a wreck.

Fowler's hiring is subject to both parties' approval of a contract.

David Brooks, Keith Dunn and Buster Taylor voted against hiring Fowler, saying they would have preferred she serve on an interim basis so the board could conduct a search to replace Hall.

Before joining Abbeville County School District, Fowler served as the deputy state superintendent for college- and career-readiness in South Carolina and as assistant superintendent at Greenwood County School District 51.

