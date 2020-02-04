Adtalem: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $266.2 million in the period.

Adtalem shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.10, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

