Alabama teacher charged with sex abuse of student, 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A newly -hired Alabama middle school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old student, according to authorities.

Montgomery police charged Michael Bradley, 57, on Wednesday with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse, news outlets reported.

Authorities began investigating last week after an incident was reported involving Bradley and the child at Floyd Middle School, Capt. Regina Duckett confirmed.

Bradley started at the middle school on Jan. 6 as a geography teacher, news outlets reported. Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Scott Johnson said in a statement that school officials immediately referred allegations about Bradley to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and he was placed on leave Jan. 24.

Bradley was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Wednesday. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.