Alabama to construct new business building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama plans to construct another new academic building in Tuscaloosa.

The business school on Friday announced a program to construct a $60 million, 108,000-square-foot hall that will include 22 classrooms and dozens of other spaces centered around a three-story atrium.

The building will be called Hewson Hall in recognition of a $15 million donation made previously by Alabama graduates Marillyn and James Hewson. Marillyn Hewson is chairman and chief executive of Lockheed Martin Corp.

Fundraising drives are being started to raise the additional money needed to construct the building.