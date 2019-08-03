Alaska football coach resigns after swimming accident

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska high school football coach resigns following a swimming accident that hospitalized three student-athletes.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that West Valley High School head football coach Roy Hessner stepped down Thursday after three students were rescued from the bottom of the University of Fairbanks swimming pool July 26.

Officials say the football team rented the pool for a conditioning session and witnesses reported the students sank while treading water.

Officials say the students were transported to a hospital Sunday and all were released by Wednesday.

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department have not completed their separate investigations.

Officials say the public can comment during a special session school board meeting set for Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

