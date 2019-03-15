Alleged victims say school district knew of sexual abuse

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a Montana high school trainer are refuting claims that the school district wasn't aware of the abuse.

Attorneys for the alleged victims said in court documents filed Friday that Custer County High School District administrators knew of the alleged abuse by James "Doc" Jensen, Jr. and failed to report it to state authorities.

The 79-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

He faces up to 15 years in prison. Jensen's defense attorney has said there were "probably 100 victims."

Prosecutors allege the abuse by Jensen spanned decades and was perpetrated under the guise of improving the students' athletic performance.

Thirty-two alleged victims are pursuing a separate civil lawsuit against Jensen and the school district.