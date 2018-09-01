Apartment complex threatens eviction over Bible studies

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A battle is brewing at a Virginia apartment complex over a semi-retired pastor's Bible studies.

The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Friday that the complex's owner has threated to evict Kenneth Hauge if he continues hosting the Bible studies. The 86-year-old is fighting back with the help of a national nonprofit focused on protecting religious freedom.

The complex, Evergreens at Smith Run, says Hauge pressured tenants to join his Bible studies and made them feel so uncomfortable that they left the clubroom. The complex said Hauge also violated its policies by inviting nonresidents to the clubroom.

The Texas-based First Liberty Institute accuses the complex of blatant discrimination. It says the tenants harassed Hauge for hosting the religious classes and that he never interfered with other residents' ability to use the clubroom.

