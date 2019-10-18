Apparent shooting near Ojibwe school prompts lockdown

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — An Ojibwe school and tribal offices in northeastern Minnesota are on lockdown after an apparent shooting. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The Fond du Lac Band said in a statement that initial reports were of a shooting around 10 a.m. near the Fond du Lac Tribal Center. Both the band's tribal offices and the Fond du Lac Ojibwe School in Cloquet were locked down.

Police were on the scene. Police and school officials didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Many Minnesota schools are closed for the Minnesota Educator Academy Conference, but the Fond du Lac school's calendar indicates regular classes were in session Friday.