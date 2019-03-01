Arizona regents responds to AG petition over tuition lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — The state university system is calling for the Arizona Supreme Court to disregard the attorney general's request to hear his lawsuit alleging high tuition rates.

The Arizona Board of Regents said in a statement Thursday it filed a response to the petition by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The attorney general sued the board in 2017, saying a series of tuition increases violated the state Constitution. He also sued over a decision to provide lower in-state tuition rates for young immigrants granted deferred deportation status.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit last April. His office filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals.

Brnovich, meanwhile, separately filed the Supreme Court petition.

The board says Arizona's three major universities have had to struggle with state support declining.