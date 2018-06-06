As deadline nears, N Carolina governor wants to talk budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — By law Gov. Roy Cooper has until early next week to decide what to do about the North Carolina budget adjustments on his desk, but he's apparently ready to talk about them in public.

Cooper scheduled a Raleigh news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the budget.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave its final approval late last week to a nearly $24 billion plan for the year starting July 1. The Democratic governor has until next Monday to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Cooper and his allies haven't been happy with what the GOP put inside the plan and what it left out. Cooper wanted more money for teacher raises and recommended some income tax breaks taking place in 2019 be blocked.