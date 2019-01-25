Attorneys' bid to withdraw from NAU shooting case granted

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting is down to one defense attorney.

A judge approved a request this week for two of Steven Jones' three attorneys to withdraw from the case.

Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen made the request after a state Supreme Court committee admonished them for once representing a victim in the shooting and, later, Jones. The committee said it found probable cause to believe the attorneys violated professional rules of conduct.

The next hearing in Jones' case is Feb. 1. The judge says he'll address whether Jones' retrial can start as scheduled in March.

Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the university's Flagstaff campus. He remains in the custody of his parents.