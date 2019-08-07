Audit: University System didn't rebid some contracts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An audit of the North Dakota University System found its information technology arm didn't seek formal bidding for several contracts totaling about $3.2 million.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion released the audit Tuesday that covered a two-year span ending in June 2018.

Gallion tells the Bismarck Tribune the noncompliant contracts, mostly for software, essentially were renewed after they ended without required rebidding or without university system officials justifying the reason for "sole source" purchases.

Gallion says without formal bids, the University System missed out on competitive pricing and potentially "the best deal."

University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius says "corrective action" already has been taken "on a good number of the findings, as detailed in the report."

