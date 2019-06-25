Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $46.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $24.4 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $7.

