Benedictine hopes to sell Springfield campus for $3M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Benedictine University officials hope to sell the university's entire Springfield campus for $3 million to a buyer, who could potentially use the grounds for education, according to the university's president.

Michael Brophy spoke of the university's campus at a community engagement forum Monday, The State Journal-Register reported.

The university vacated the campus earlier this year in favor of having classes at educational partner institutions. The property has been listed nationally and internationally, including in London and Hong Kong.

"The community has to be engaged on what happens to these buildings and what's going to happen for the future," said Ward 5 Ald. Andrew Proctor, who organized the event. "This is the first step to implement that process."

Some community members at the forum expressed concerns that the university may split up the land and sell it to unsuitable parties if officials don't find a buyer soon.

Brophy said the university is still committed to area residents and board members know the area is important to the community.

Proctor said he's also spoken with a potential local buyer who's interested in bringing a charter school, a library, a day care, housing for veterans and event space to the property.

The school has hired Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, a company that provides commercial real estate services, to handle the sale.

"Until we receive something in writing, you should consider this very much still an open-ended process," said company representative Aaron Kurtz. "We are not even close to a firm conversation with any interested party, but we continue to entertain requests for tours and give permission as necessary."

Benedictine is a Roman Catholic university headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. It also has a campus in Mesa, Arizona.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com