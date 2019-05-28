Bennington College to get $1m grant to fight food insecurity

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington College is getting a $1 million grant to work with regional organizations in southwestern Vermont to look for solutions to the root causes of food insecurity in Bennington County.

The college announced Tuesday it had been awarded the grant by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for the three-year collaborative project.

The grant will enable the college to work with a number of local organizations, including the predominant regional health care organization and school district, to reduce food insecurity in the area.

The college says food insecurity, the inability to access affordable, nutritious food, is particularly acute in southern Vermont.

It's also hoped the collaboration will help develop a humanities curriculum that other higher education institutions can learn from and build upon.