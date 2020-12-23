Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary COLLIN BINKLEY, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:33 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, Connecticut State Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona speaks with Berlin High School students while on a tour of the school. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher to serve as education secretary. (Devin Leith-Yessian/Berlin Citizen/Record-Journal via AP) Devin Leith-Yessian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, photo, flags decorate a space outside the office of the Education Secretary at the Education Department in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher to serve as education secretary. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 President-elect Joe Biden fist bumps with nurse practitioner Tabe Mase after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as Jill Biden looks on. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education chief and a lifelong champion of public schools, to serve as education secretary.
The selection delivers on Biden’s promise to nominate someone with experience working in public education and would fulfill his goal of installing an education chief who stands in sharp contrast to Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Written By
COLLIN BINKLEY, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JONATHAN LEMIRE