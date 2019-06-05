Bill advances, allows students to self-apply sunscreen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are sending a bill to the governor that will allow children to self-apply sunscreen in school before they participate in recess and other outdoor activities.

The House of Representatives approved the legislation Tuesday on a 145-3 vote. It previously cleared the Senate.

Parents have told legislators that elementary school students are currently required to have a school nurse apply sunscreen before they go outside. They say students often skip sunscreen so they don't miss out on recess, putting them at risk for skin cancers.

This bill allows any student 6 years old or older to self-apply over-the-counter sunscreen while in school. The bill requires a student's parent or guardian to provide written authorization to the school nurse and requires school boards to adopt policies concerning self-application of sunscreen.